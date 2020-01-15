New York Yankees star says team was cheated out of a title: Is he right?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

C.C. Sabathia feels that the New York Yankees were cheated out of a title or two by the Houston Astros. While speaking about the signal stealing controversy surrounding the Astros, Sabathia did not hold back.

During the 2017 American League Playoffs, the Yankees played four road games at the home of the Astros (Minute Maid Park). They lost all four games, costing them a spot in the World Series.

Now, it has been revealed that the Astros were cheating, with the organization conspiring to use technology to steal signs. Since that revelation, the Astros have lost four draft picks and received some stiff suspensions.

On Tuesday, Sabathia spoke about what had transpired and how he felt that the Astros had an unfair advantage over his team that year.

“As everything’s been coming out, and the more facts that we get, it’s getting frustrating man, to sit here and know that late in my career I could’ve had a title, maybe ’17 or maybe ’18, but we got cheated out of a team kind of doing something that’s not within the rules of the game.”

When asked what he feels Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred should do about the situation, Sabathia again went full force with his statements. He stated that the league should “vacate” the World Series title that the Astros gained by cheating.

He’s not alone in that sentiment, as baseball fans across social media are weighing in with a lot of negative thoughts about the whole process. Even former player Pete Rose chimed in, as he doesn’t understand why no players have received punishment for their part in the scandal.

This isn’t something that is quickly going to go away and fans should expect many more analysts and players to weigh in on the situation. Sabathia was right with his point that things may have turned out differently, but we may never know what the Yankees would have done with an even playing field.