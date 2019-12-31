New York Yankees: Projected Opening Day 2020 starting lineup

No matter how strong your team looks on paper, only the results on the field matter.

The New York Yankees had the best offense in baseball in 2019, scoring 943 runs. Nevertheless, the goal of winning No. 28 didn’t happen.

The good news is the commitment to doing so in 2020 looks as solid as ever. Just the fact that the Bombers are addressing what they need this offseason – like signing one of the best pitchers in the game in Gerrit Cole – shows fans that it is a World Series or bust season.

Last year the Yankees lost in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. They don’t want a repeat of 2019 in 2020.

All teams go through injuries, health issues, and just everyday wear and tear. However, if the 2020 Yankees can maintain no significant injuries, this team has the look of a 110-win team. Yes, they could be that good.

The lineup the Yankees put on the field in 2020 may be more potent than in the prior season.

Here is a look at what could be the Yankees projected batting order on Opening Day.

1. DJ LeMahieu – One year ago, the Yankees didn’t know what they were getting when they signed LeMahieu. Now they have one of the best leadoff hitters in the game. DJ hit .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs over 145 games in the leadoff role in 2019.

2. Aaron Judge – Yes, they made it to the ALCS; however, losing Judge for a significant portion of 2019 with various injuries didn’t help. When he is right, he is one of the most feared hitters in the game.

3. Giancarlo Stanton – The big guy missed almost all of 2019. Once again, if he is healthy, which he has made clear this offseason that he is feeling great, this team is dangerous. He usually hits No. 4, but the idea of moving him up to No. 3 to get more at-bats is a move that should be considered.

4. Gleyber Torres – Future beast that just keeps getting better. One of the best contact hitters on the team, Torres hit .278 with 37 homers in 2019.

5. Miguel Andujar – Tricky spot here. Andujar is recovering from a torn labrum injury in 2019, but his bounce-back potential is high. Too much talent to believe otherwise.

6. Luke Voit – Admit it, 2-years ago you never heard of Voit. Neither did I. But this kid can mash when healthy. The Yankees will need him to be strong in 2020 to make the run at No. 28.

7. Gio Urshela – A great surprise for the Yankees in 2019. Now the question is, can he do it again in 2020? The kid who was a role player for Cleveland and Toronto busted onto the seen in 2019 for New York.

8. Gary Sanchez – One of the best catchers in the game. His severe groin injury held him back in the 2019 postseason, but this kid can mash with the best of them. Hitting No. 8 is one or two spots lower than last season – let’s just call this move a hunch.

9. Brett Gardner – Every year, the trade rumors swirl on Gardner. Why? One word describes this guy – solid. Gardner had career-highs in home runs (28) and RBI (72) last season, and he plays with intense emotion, which is the sign of a champion.

Of course, the starting pitcher on Opening Day will be Gerrit Cole. And in case you are counting, only 86 days until baseball returns!