New York Mets sign Dellin Betances, New York Yankees lose pitcher

Dellin Betances has signed with the New York Mets in free agency. The former pitcher for the New York Yankees is making the surprising move to head to the National League.

MLB analyst Jeff Passon just relayed the news that Betances and the Mets have agreed to a one-year contract.

The Mets even took to social media to make the official announcement. It was certainly a fun way to introduce their new pitcher to the fans.

‘Twas the night before Christmas…When we signed four-time All-Star RHP Dellin Betances (@DBetances68) to a one-year contract with a player option for 2021! More Info: https://t.co/49gV6Tt7Z3 pic.twitter.com/ogdRyzKEDj — New York Mets (@Mets) December 24, 2019

This is a huge deal for the Mets, especially if Betances returns to the form that made him a four-time All-Star relief pitcher for the New York Yankees.

The specifics of the contract haven’t yet been announced, but since it is just a one-year deal, this seems to hint at it being a discounted price.