Mookie Betts to Padres: New Boston Red Sox trade rumors surface

A Mookie Betts trade to the San Diego Padres has reportedly already been discussed. The Boston Red Sox still appears keen on moving the former MVP instead of losing him in free agency, and new trade rumors bring intrigue.

It would be very interesting to see Betts land on a team that already has Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the offense. Not only that, but the improvement that Betts could give the Padres on defense would be a massive boost to the pitching.

On paper, a young Padres team adding someone like Betts might make the franchise ready to compete for the playoffs in 2020. But is a rental, even of an MVP candidate, really a route that the team should take for the upcoming MLB season?

According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, sources state that the Padres and Red Sox have already had discussions of a blockbuster trade that would center on Betts. It has caught a lot of baseball fans by surprise, and this has become a hot topic on social media.

The San Diego Padres have a lot of depth in the minor leagues that could make the team a real contender to acquire someone like Mookie Betts.

With a payroll that is also under control, they could offer a contract to extend him as well. That contract extension seems unlikely, though, as Betts wants to test free agency.

It would certainly make the battle in the National League West even more exciting in the 2020 MLB season if the Padres had Betts. Currently, the team is still projected to finish behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, but at least the future still looks bright — even without Betts on the roster.

Mookie Betts contract

After making $20 million last season on the Red Sox, Betts agreed to an arbitration deal of $27 million for this upcoming season.

It’s his final arbitration year, meaning the Red Sox lose team control after the next World Series. That’s when Betts becomes a very highly sought-after free agent on the market.

No deal appears imminent between the Padres and Red Sox, but if one did get close, the Red Sox would have to take back some salary. The Padres wouldn’t want to add $27 million in additional salary to a payroll that might already be higher than ownership wants.

Stay tuned baseball fans, because these latest Boston Red Sox trade rumors could become even more interesting if a third team entered the situation with a willingness to take on David Price and his massive contract.