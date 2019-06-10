MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees eyeing top-tier pitchers before trade deadline

Despite having several key players on the injury list, the New York Yankees are playing great baseball. Nevertheless, Yankees GM Brian Cashman wants to solidify his pitching staff. After missing out on free-agent Dallas Keuchel, it seems the Yankees have moved their focus to other possibilities.

Stroman, Bumgarner top list

The New York Yankees are looking outside the organization for pitching help, and they are ready to deal if the price is right.

According to SB Nation, the club has reached out to the Toronto Blue Jays about right-hander Marcus Stroman, and scouted San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. The Yankees have also reportedly expressed interest in Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez as well.

The interest in Madison Bumgarner is there from New York, but would Bumgarner okay the trade? Bumgarner will become a free-agent after the 2019 season, however, he has a no-trade clause that allows him to block a trade to New York.

That doesn’t mean Bumgarner wouldn’t be interested. Bumgarner could instantly jump to a World Series contender by heading to the Yankees, and he could play the open market this fall if he chose not to sign an extension with New York. Those options could make Bumgarner open to a deal.

The walking wounded

Once again, this team is playing great for missing stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, but the pitching staff is also the walking wounded.

The Yankees’ starting rotation has been in flux all season with the latest casualty being star Domingo German. German has posted a 9-2 record thus far, however, he is now on the 10-day injured list with a left hip flexor strain.

Add to that Luis Severino has yet to take the mound this season due to shoulder issues and veterans James Paxton and CC Sabathia have both spent time on the injured list in 2019, and all the signs are there that help down the stretch is going to be needed.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.