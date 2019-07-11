MLB trade rumors: Tigers Matthew Boyd drawing interest from Yankees, Phillies and Padres

The MLB All-Star game has come and gone. Now that the fun is over, it is time to get serious once again, especially for teams in the postseason hunt.

MLB trade rumors will become a hot topic over the next three weeks as the July 31 deadline nears. Teams in contention like the Yankees, Phillies, and Padres are all trying to bolster their staff. It seems all three have their eyes on Detroit’s Matthew Boyd.

Underrated Boyd drawing lots of interest

Detroit lefty Matthew Boyd has quietly put together a very nice first half. His record may read 6-6, however, Matthew Boyd has pitched much better than his wins indicate.

With a WHIP of 1.12 and 142 strikeouts in just 107 innings pitched, Boyd ranks near the top in baseball despite his record.

The only question now is why would the Tigers want to deal him away? Boyd is only 28 and looks like he could be a big part of the Tigers rebuild.

However, multiple sources indicate that the Tigers are willing to listen to offers for Boyd – and the Yankees, Phillies, and Padres are at the top of the list.

San Diego bound?

It has been no secret that the New York Yankees are looking for pitching. Matthew Boyd has reportedly already been discussed in trade talks with the Tigers, but evidently, the Tigers will hear none of it unless Glyber Torres is part of the deal.

The Phillies have recently joined in as a team that is strongly rumored to have interest in Boyd as well.

But could another team be the new top contender to strike a deal for the lefthander?

Sources: #Padres evaluating Matthew Boyd as possible trade acquisition. #Tigers could ask for Renfroe or Reyes as a key component of deal. Story at @MLB.com: https://t.co/GszCVxr7rS @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 11, 2019

John Morosi tweeted out on Thursday that the San Diego Padres are very interested in talking to Detroit about an asking price for Boyd.

The Padres are still in the hunt for a postseason position, but many still debate if they should be buyers or sellers as the deadline approaches.