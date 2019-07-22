MLB Trade Rumors: Chicago Cubs eyeing Tigers Nicholas Castellanos, Shane Greene

Are the Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers on the verge of a blockbuster deal? When will the Detroit Tigers fire sale ever end? If the latest trade rumors are true, it is starting to seem more like that the Ilitch family is preparing for a team sale than a rebuild.

Here we go again

When you are rebuilding a team, youth and talent matter. Right now Nicholas Castellanos and Shane Greene have both of those traits on their side. Yet trade rumors for both won’t go away.

The report from @cmccosky on the Cubs interest in Nick Castellanos is correct. There have also been discussions that include Tigers closer Shane Greene. To acquire both would be fairly costly. We are 10 days from the trade deadline. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 21, 2019

The Chicago Cubs have what is being called “strong” interest in Castellanos and Greene. With the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks away, are the Tigers once again going to give away some major talent for prospects that may or may not work out? This movie is starting to get old for Tigers fans.

Castellanos says he wants to stay

Nicholas Castellanos has always made it clear that he would love to spend his entire career with the Tigers. Last night, after he smacked the game-winning home run that gave Detroit a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Castellanos once again expressed how much he loves playing in Motown.

“I love these guys, this team,” Castellanos said. “We’ve been through a lot. The personalities on this team, we want to do well so bad, and they know that this is their opportunity. So the fact that everybody’s jumping on me, dumping stuff on me and we’re all smiling after a big win like that, that’s a good moment.”

Castellanos is hitting .284 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI in 2019. Shane Greene has been one of the best closers in the American League this season. With a 1.25 ERA and 22 saves, Greene has been a bright spot for the Tigers.