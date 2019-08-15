MLB The Show 19 roster update: Jose Ramirez, Trevor Story new Diamonds, 6th inning program bosses revealed

MLB The Show 19 announced their latest roster moves on Thursday evening along with the release of the 6th Inning Bosses. The players added to the Bosses category this time around could be the best to date!

Jose Ramirez, Trevor Story hit Diamond status

With the latest roster moves, MLB The Show now has a three-way tie for the best player in the game. Washington’s Anthony Rendon, Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna, and Houston’s Justin Verlander all have a stout 88 OVR and are sitting at the top of the food chain. These three were joined by two new Diamonds who are looking to take over the top spot soon.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Colorado’s Trevor Story are the latest players to jump to Diamond status on MLB The Show 19.

Story’s torrid hitting versus right-handed pitchers has finally helped him make the jump from Gold to Diamond. In his last 15 games, Story has collected 19 hits, five home runs while hitting .317. That is a nice two-week run!

As for Jose Ramirez, he has been coming to life over the last month. In his last 30 games, the Indians third baseman is hitting .311 with nine home runs and 30 RBI during that stretch. Like Trevor Story, Jose Ramirez has improved to an 85 OVR, just enough to move him from Gold to Diamond status.

Three other notable mentions should go out to Sonny Gray, Jack Flaherty and Michael Conforto who all jumped from Silver to Gold in the latest MLB The Show 19 roster update.

6th Inning Program Signature Series bosses

Why these three players took so long to become Bosses is anyone’s guess; however, all that matters is that they have arrived! Signature Series Ken Griffey Jr., along with Jackie Robinson and Mike Piazza have all been added to the Bosses mode.

With each Signature Series card holding a 99 OVR, you just can’t go wrong with obtaining any of these players. The only bad thing about these bosses is gamers will have to choose which one they want first, while the other two sit in waiting.

To see every up to date MLB The Show roster mover that took place today, 120 in total, be sure to click here.