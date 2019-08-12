MLB Schedule 2020: Opening Day will feature all 30 teams, London, Mexico Series & Field of Dreams games confirmed

The MLB schedule for 2020 has been revealed. While the games are still over seven months away, a lot of intriguing matchups and series are planned for 2020.

These include game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox near the set of the popular movie Field of Dreams!

Opening Day schedule

Major League Baseball will begin on Thursday, March 26, 2020. That is the earliest date to begin a season in baseball history.

Another first will be that all 30 teams are scheduled to be in action on opening day. 2020 will mark the first time every team will hit the field on opening day since 1968.

Opening Day 2020 will feature several great matchups, including divisional clashes like the Cubs vs Brewers, Indians vs Tigers, Dodgers vs Giants and Mets vs Nationals.

2020 will also bring a new stadium to Major League Baseball. The Texas Rangers will open Globe Life Field on March 31. Globe Life Field will be the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves opened Sun Trust Park in 2017.

What will be really cool is that Globe Life will have a retractable roof. Seriously, why don’t all stadiums have this? Texas will join other stadiums in Toronto, Arizona, Seattle, Houston, Milwaukee and Miami that have a retractable roof.

Global 2020

MLB will once again be spreading their wings in 2020 to make the game more global. The 2020 schedule will feature a second trip to London. This time the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Chicago Cubs across the pond.

San Juan, Puerto Rico is also a destination for MLB when the Miami Marlins face off against the New York Mets. Down Mexico way, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play a series in Mexico City.

Last but not least, let’s not forget about what may be the hottest ticket of the year – a game in Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the movie “Field of Dreams!”

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play at the historic cornfield that has become an iconic must-stop for all baseball fans.