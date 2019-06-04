MLB Rumors: Yankees now favored to sign Dallas Keuchel, Braves, Craig Kimbrel reunion ahead

It’s getting close to that time of the year again. While the MLB trade deadline may still be over a month away, two superstar pitchers are still on the free agency market and looking for a home.

Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel are too talented to sit out a whole season. If the latest rumors are true, it seems the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves are more than interested in their services.

Yankees ready to sign Keuchel?

The New York Yankees are always ready to make a splash at the July 31 trade deadline. It is what they do! When it comes to Dallas Keuchel, the Bombers reportedly don’t want to wait.

CBS New York is reporting that the Yankees have emerged as the front-runners for free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand also agrees that New York is the favorite to sign free the former Houston Astros star.

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

While the Atlanta Braves are also interested in Keuchel, Feinsand believes Dallas will land in the Big Apple when all is said and done.

Keuchel owns a 76-63 record and 3.66 ERA in seven major league seasons.

Braves on track for closer

If Dallas Keuchel does head to New York, Craig Kimbrel could soon become a member of the Atlanta Braves – again! Kimbrel was originally selected by Atlanta in the 33rd round back in the 2007 MLB Draft.

MLB insider Jon Heyman told 92.9 that the Braves are interested in a reunion with Kimbrel. Heyman also confirmed that the Braves are talking to both Kimbrel and Keuchel despite the rumors that Keuchel will end up in New York.

In his previous time in Atlanta, Kimbrel led the league in saves from 2011-2014.