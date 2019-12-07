MLB rumors: Phillies all-in on Anthony Rendon following Zack Wheeler signing

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Philadelphia Phillies are going all-in this offseason to add the best possible players to their roster as they will head into the 2020 season with the attitude of World Series or Bust.

Last year, the Phillies made a splash by signing Bryce Harper to a deal worth more than $300 million. Now, they have made it clear they want one of Harper’s old buddies as well.

Anthony Rendon or bust?

The Phillies are reportedly ready to make free-agent Anthony Rendon an offer he can’t refuse.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, while the Phillies brass has yet to publicly declared their intentions on Rendon, he is the No. 1 offseason player on their wishlist — and they will do whatever they can to sign him.

This would be a very bold move, considering Philadelphia just signed Zack Wheeler to a five-year. $118 million deal.

Staying in the NL East. 👀 Phillies, Zack Wheeler reportedly agree to 5-year, $118M deal, per @JeffPassan. https://t.co/TBX4y2CkKc pic.twitter.com/InP7wmFguL — MLB (@MLB) December 4, 2019

Rendon is expected to demand a contract somewhere in the seven- to eight-year, $260 million range. The way players get paid nowadays, can you blame him?

Rendon’s numbers are like something from a video game.

Last season, Rendon hit .319 while smashing 34 home runs and driving in a league-best 126 runs. He is in his prime, he is just 29 years old, and he can be a difference-maker on the field. What more could you ask for?

Phillies not alone

While the Phillies may be indicating that they will open up the vault for Rendon, that doesn’t mean he will just come strolling in.

Plenty of other teams, including the Washington Nationals, will be right there listening to the offers Rendon is getting so they can push their poker chips in as well.

While Nightengale insists his sources know that the Phillies are willing to bust the bank and pay the MLB luxury tax to get Rendon, they do have a backup plan.

The Phillies are also keeping tabs on free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Josh Donaldson. While they both would come with a lower price tag then Rendon, the Phillies still have him marked as the top priority.