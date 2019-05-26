MLB rumors: New York Yankees showing strong interest in free agent pitcher

MLB fans in New York know that the Yankees rumors never end. They are either luke-warm, hot or happening, period!

With all the injuries the Yankees have suffered in 2019, it is incredible that they are playing at such a high level. The latest Yankees rumor has them showing interest in former Houston Astros star Dallas Keuchel.

Yankees eyeing Dallas Keuchel?

You can never have enough pitching, and the Steinbrenner’s know it. NJ.com indicates that the Yankees have sent a high-level scout to watch free agent Dallas Keuchel pitch in Newport Beach, California on Sunday.

The #Yankees sent a scout to watch Dallas Keuchel in California today: https://t.co/6SfxGCfXh4 — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 27, 2019

If this is true and Keuchel looks good, expect the Yankees to make an effort to sign him, especially with staff getting a bit weaker this past week.

Pitching depth needed

Lefty CC Sabathia started 2019 in fine fashion in his final season before retirement. However, now he has joined the walking wounded.

CC (right knee inflammation) went on the injured list this past Thursday. The team hopes Sabathia will spend just the minimum 10 days there, but rumors have been circulating that the injury may be a bit worse than first expected,

With ace Luis Severino not scheduled to return until after the All-Star break, and JA Happ struggling, Keuchel could be just what the Yankees need.

Keuchel won the 2015 CY Young and had a much better 2018 season than his record indicates. The crafty left-hander posted a 3.74 ERA and went 12-11 in 34 starts with the Houston Astros.

Don’t be surprised if Keuchel is in Pinstripes sometime soon.