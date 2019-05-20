MLB Power Ratings 2019: Cubs, Yankees stay hot, Astros hitting record pace

The MLB Power Rankings for May 20 have arrived. Last week, the Chicago Cubs held the No. 1 spot in baseball. This week the Cubbies were leapfrogged by the red-hot Houston Astros.

Astros take top-spot in MLB Power Rankings

Is anyone playing better than the Astros? Winners of nine out of the last 10, Houston now holds the best record in baseball at 31-16 and is well deserving of the No. 1 ranking.

The Astros are clicking on all cylinders. Not only are they scoring runs by the boatload, but their pitching has also improved each week since getting off to a sluggish start. So how hot are the Astros?

In a two week span from April 30 through May 14, Houston scored more runs than the Miami Marlins have all season. The Astros are on a pace to score 902 runs and they currently are the best team in the game in terms of run differential at plus-92.

Right behind the Astros are two surprising teams in the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.

The Twins are surprising only in the fact that while experts believed they would be much improved in 2019, not many anticipated that they would be this good! At 30-16, the Twins are on a pace to flirt with 100 victories this season.

As for the Yankees, they were a preseason World Series favorite in most Las Vegas sportsbooks. So how are they surprising experts? That’s simple. When a team suffers key long-term injuries, it can be devastating. So far, it hasn’t hurt New York.

Didi Gregorius has yet to hit the field in 2019, while sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been on the shelf since April. Yet the Yankees continue to win. New York is now all alone in first place in AL East at 28-17.

Finally, don’t sleep on the Chicago Cubs! The Cubs dropped a few spots in this week’s rankings, however, they have that World Series look once again. After a 1-6 start to 2019, Chicago has played nearly .700 baseball as they sit atop the NL Central at 27-17.

The Power Rankings

The shake-up isn’t major this week. Like a good horse race, the teams that are in the top 5-to-10 positions right now will most likely keep jockeying for first place most of the season.

Here are your rankings for May 20.