MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Twins battle for top spot, Braves continue surge heading into 2019 All-Star game

MLB power rankings are just like the stock market. One day you are up, the next down. It is just the nature of the beast.

However, when it comes to power rankings, you just can’t rank teams by their record. After all, if that were the case, what would the point be? That wouldn’t be a power ranking, it would just be the regular old standings.

Right now, the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves don’t own the best record in baseball, but they are battling it out for the top spot in the rankings.

Yankees hotter than the 4th of July

Winners of five in a row, and 9-1 in their last 10, the New York Yankees are the new No. 1 team in the MLB power rankings.

Fresh off a sweep over the Boston Red Sox in London, England, New York is clicking on all cylinders. The Bombers scored 29 runs in the two-game series and now lead all of baseball in runs scored with 476. The Yankees now hold a 7-game lead over second-place Tampa Bay.

Braves continue roll

The Atlanta Braves are surging. 7-3 in their last 10 and 17-5 in their last 22, Atlanta is opening a nice lead in the National League East division.

Led by youngsters Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley — not to mention Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson — this Atlanta team could be the new beast in the east for years to come. Currently, the Braves have a 5-game lead over the Phillies.

Here is a look at the latest MLB power rankings.