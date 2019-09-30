MLB Power Rankings, World Series odds for each playoff team: Who is favored to win the 2019 Fall Classic?

It is time for October baseball. The chase to advance to the Fall Classic and win the 2019 World Series will get underway on Tuesday, October 1, when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Washington Nationals in the first of two Wild card games.

The second game will see the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday, October 2.

Who is favored?

With just ten teams vying for one prize, which teams could surprise and what team is the favorite to take home the 2019 title? Las Vegas sportsbooks have spoken as they have listed the odds for each teams’ chances of capturing the title.

The race to the Fall Classic gets underway Tuesday in Washington! (Odds via Fan Duel) pic.twitter.com/xQQtnOGl5S — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 30, 2019

If oddsmakers are correct, the Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 World Series.

The Astros are the overall favorites at 2/1 or +200. This team is just stacked. They have great pitching, power-hitting, and solid fielding. In other words, they have it all!

That being said, don’t overlook the New York Yankees. They may not have quite the pitching staff that the Astros have, but this team can mash with anyone.

The two biggest underdogs, the Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays are both listed at +2500.

Playoff power rankings

The MLB power rankings look a bit different than the Vegas odds. The New York Yankees are listed second in the rankings, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, even though oddsmakers have them listed ahead of New York as a favorite.

The same can be said for the Washington Nationals. They are listed behind the St. Louis Cardinals and Oakland A’s in terms of World Series favorites, however, they are listed as a stronger team at this time in the rankings.

This only disadvantage the Nationals have compared the Cardinals is they are a Wild Card team – meaning if they lose Tuesday evening they are done for the season.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

Here are the current MLB power rankings with their World Series odds listed next to them.