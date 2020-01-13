MLB Power Rankings 2020: Yankees, Nationals top list heading into spring training

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

MLB fans are already counting down the days until spring training arrives, which by the way is less than a month away.

The questions for the new season are all out there, and only time can answer them – but it is always fun trying to predict the outcome before it happens!

Will the Nationals repeat as champions? Will the Yankees live up to the hype after signing Gerrit Cole? Which team or teams will surprise in 2020? Those questions along with many more will all be answered before we know it.

MLB Power Rankings 2020 Top 10

With pitchers and catchers just weeks away from reporting to spring training, it is never too early to look at the power rankings heading into the exhibition season.

The Nationals are the returning champions but they will start the preseason at No. 2 behind the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees – They went for broke with Cole – an oh that lineup. Washington Nationals – Don’t sleep on the champs. Houston Astros – Beginning of the end? They will still be rock solid but losing Cole will be rough. Atlanta Braves – My team to click in 2020. These guys could be the NL World Series representative. Los Angeles Dodgers – World Series or bust, nothing else can be said. Tampa Bay Rays – No matter the roster, the Rays seem to flirt win 90 wins every season. St. Louis Cardinals – They are making deals, is Nolan Arenado next? Philadelphia Phillies – Too much talent to fail. Playoffs or bust with this payroll. Oakland A’s – Like the Rays, this organization just keeps putting up winning seasons. Milwaukee Brewers – Can they finally emerge as the beast of the NL Central division?

Best of the rest

Once you get past the top 10-15 teams, things usually get a bit stagnant. Remember, these are just the preseason rankings. However, teams like the Cubs and Red Sox are going to be interesting to watch this season – especially early on.

The same can be said for the Indians. While they do play in the AL Central, they aren’t the same team they were the past two seasons. In fact, 2020 could be the year of parity in MLB.

While big things are expected from the Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers once again a huge cluster of teams that are on the border of better than average but not World Series material are out there.

Here is the best of the rest heading into the spring campaign.