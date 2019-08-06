Home > Sport > MLB

MLB Power Rankings 2019: Yankees, Astros battle for No. 1, Red Sox and Angels free falling

By
6th August 2019 9:55 AM ET
The Yankees are the new No. 1 team in the latest MLB Power Rankings. Pic credit: YES Network/YouTube

Just over a week ago, many MLB experts were saying the New York Yankees are in trouble. Serious trouble. The same was swirling about the Houston Astros. Boy, what a difference 7-10 days can make. Right now, no team is hotter than New York – except for maybe Houston. Are these two destined to face off in the ALCS this fall? It is sure looking that way!

Yankees, Mets rolling

The starting pitching is still suspect, but right now it can be argued that the New York Yankees are the best team in the American League. Winners of six in a row, including a four-game sweep over rival Boston, New York has leapfrogged the LA Dodgers for the top spot in the MLB power rankings.

Despite suffering several key injuries all season, New York has found a way to keep stockpiling wins. A healthy Gleyber Torres and Didi Gregorius will be key for the Yankees this postseason.

Two other teams that are red hot at the moment are the Houston Astros and NY Mets.

The Mets are 9-1 in their last 10 games and have drawn them within two games of the final wild-card spot. What a story this would be if their post All-Star break surge continues.

Since Pete Alonzo won the 2019 Home Run Derby in July, the Mets have played better – much better. Could Pete lead the Mets to a postseason berth?

The same can be said for Houston Astros. Sure, trading for Zack Greinke was huge, but finally having Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in the lineup every day has shown the baseball world that this team is ready to make another championship run.

Red Sox in trouble

Can the Boston Red Sox repeat as champs? The prospects are looking grim. Boston now trails the Yankees by 14.5 games in the AL East. The good news is that they are only 5.5 out of a wild card spot.

The LA Angels are falling quicker than Boston. After playing some good baseball a few weeks ago, the last 10 games have been a nightmare for Mike Trout and the Angels.

With a 2-8 mark and losers of their last six straight, LA is now 17 games behind the Astros and nine out of a wild-card pipe dream. Below are the latest MLB power rankings for August 6, 2019.

  1. New York Yankees
  2. Houston Astros
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Atlanta Braves
  5. Minnesota Twins
  6. Cleveland Indians
  7. Chicago Cubs
  8. Tampa Bay Rays
  9. Oakland Athletics
  10. New York Mets
  11. Texas Rangers
  12. Philadelphia Phillies
  13. Milwaukee Brewers
  14. St. Louis Cardinals
  15. Boston Red Sox
  16. Washington Nationals
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Colorado Rockies
  19. San Francisco Giants
  20. Los Angeles Angels
  21. Cincinnati Reds
  22. San Diego Padres
  23. Chicago White Sox
  24. Seattle Mariners
  25. Pittsburgh Pirates
  26. Toronto Blue Jays
  27. Kansas City Royals
  28. Miami Marlins
  29. Baltimore Orioles
  30. Detroit Tigers

As the MLB season continues, the race is on to see which team will come out on top. Who are you hoping will make it all the way to the World Series?