MLB Power Rankings 2019: Surprise at No. 1, Yankees, A’s rolling into Memorial Day

The latest version of the 2019 MLB power rankings has arrived. With June right around the corner, this baseball season is quickly headed towards the halfway point. Where does the time go? Right now, it is safe to say that nearly 10 teams have a legit claim that they could be headed to the Fall Classic.

Yes, it is still early, however, it has been a long time since a valid argument could be made for several teams that they have the look of a possible World Series contender. One of those teams holds the best record in majors, yet they aren’t getting a lot of nationwide publicity.

Twins a well-deserved No. 1

Someone break up the Minnesota Twins! The names don’t jump out at you, and the payroll doesn’t rival big markets like New York, Boston, and Chicago, but every team should be on notice when it comes to the Twins. They are the real deal.

Power rankings are like the stock market. One week up, the next week down. This week, the Twins are up, and they should be. Winners in nine of their last 10 overall, and holding the best record in baseball at 36-16, it is time to give Minnesota props.

Shortstop Jorge Polanco and left fielder Eddie Rosario are playing great. Add that to strong performances by Max Kepler and the always steady Nelson Cruz, and this team isn’t going to lose its strong grip on the AL Central anytime soon.

A’s big jump

You can’t argue against the Twins’ great start thus far this season, but how about giving the Oakland A’s some credit too? Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Oakland jumped from No. 19 last week to No. 10 in this week’s rankings. That’s what a perfect week can do for a team.

Finally, how do the Yankees just keep winning? With several key players on the IL, New York is 8-2 in their last 10. With rumors of a possible Dallas Keuchel signing, and finally getting back Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Miguel Andujar from injury, this team is only going to get stronger in July and August.

Teams going in the wrong direction and already in jeopardy of a possible fire sale include Kansas City, Baltimore, and San Francisco. The Tigers and Mariners are the worst as of Memorial Day 2019, as they both have lost nine of their last 10.

Here are the latest rankings.