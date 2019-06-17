MLB Power Rankings 2019: Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley help Atlanta Braves surge into top 5

The MLB power rankings for June 17 have arrived. While many teams have shifted spots this week, no one is playing better right now than the Atlanta Braves. As the weather starts to warm up, so is this young Atlanta squad.

Acuna, Riley red-hot

The Atlanta Braves are surging towards the top of the MLB power rankings. The Braves are a stout 9-1 in their last 10 games and are fresh off of a 15-1 thrashing of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. A big reason for Atlanta’s great 10-game stretch has been the play of two of the youngest players in the game today, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley.

The two phenoms are barely old enough to legally consume an alcoholic beverage, yet they are playing like seasoned veterans on the diamond. Over the last week, Riley is hitting .321 while Acuna Jr. has put up an average of .424.

During the last 15 games, Acuna has hit five home runs, drove in 16 and has collected 11 extra base hits. Riley’s stat line is 4 home runs, 12 RBI during that same period. More importantly, the Braves have a record of 12-3 during this 15-game run.

Latest power rankings

The Houston Astros still hold the No. 1 spot in the latest power ranks. Houston has played well despite being without Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa for long stretches. Being in first place by a wide margin is a great feeling for Houston and their fans, however being healthy come playoff time is definitely the top priority!

