Home > Sport > MLB

MLB Power Rankings 2019: Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley help Atlanta Braves surge into top 5

By
17th June 2019 8:34 AM ET
Discuss this on our forum!
The Atlanta Braves are climbing the rankings quickly. Pic credit: MLB.com/YouTube

The MLB power rankings for June 17 have arrived. While many teams have shifted spots this week, no one is playing better right now than the Atlanta Braves. As the weather starts to warm up, so is this young Atlanta squad.

Acuna, Riley red-hot

The Atlanta Braves are surging towards the top of the MLB power rankings. The Braves are a stout 9-1 in their last 10 games and are fresh off of a 15-1 thrashing of the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. A big reason for Atlanta’s great 10-game stretch has been the play of two of the youngest players in the game today, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley.

The two phenoms are barely old enough to legally consume an alcoholic beverage, yet they are playing like seasoned veterans on the diamond. Over the last week, Riley is hitting .321 while Acuna Jr. has put up an average of .424.

During the last 15 games, Acuna has hit five home runs, drove in 16 and has collected 11 extra base hits. Riley’s stat line is 4 home runs, 12 RBI during that same period. More importantly, the Braves have a record of 12-3 during this 15-game run.

Latest power rankings

The Houston Astros still hold the No. 1 spot in the latest power ranks. Houston has played well despite being without Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa for long stretches. Being in first place by a wide margin is a great feeling for Houston and their fans, however being healthy come playoff time is definitely the top priority!

Here are the latest rankings:

  1. Houston Astros
  2. Minnesota Twins
  3. New York Yankees
  4. Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Atlanta Braves
  6. Tampa Bay Rays
  7. Boston Red Sox
  8. Chicago Cubs
  9. Philadelphia Phillies
  10. Milwaukee Brewers
  11. Colorado Rockies
  12. Texas Rangers
  13. Cleveland Indians
  14. Arizona Diamondbacks
  15. Oakland Athletics
  16. Saint Louis Cardinals
  17. Los Angeles Angels
  18. Washington Nationals
  19. San Diego Padres
  20. Seattle Mariners
  21. New York Mets
  22. Chicago White Sox
  23. Cincinnati Reds
  24. San Francisco Giants
  25. Pittsburgh Pirates
  26. Toronto Blue Jays
  27. Detroit Tigers
  28. Miami Marlins
  29. Kansas City Royals
  30. Baltimore Orioles

Do you have something interesting to say about this? Start or join a discussion on our forum!