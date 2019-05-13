MLB Power Rankings 2019: Cubs, Red Sox surge, Nationals fire sale on the horizon?

The MLB Power Rankings have changed a lot over the past two weeks. All of a sudden, preseason World Series favorites have all come to life!

Picking a clear-cut No. 1 team right now is tough to do. In fact, you could argue four or five teams could stake their claim to the top spot.

Cubs, Red Sox rise in MLB Power Rankings

The Chicago Cubs are the newest No. 1 team in the land. WGN indicates that the Cubs are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and have won 12 of 14 since getting off to a sluggish start in April.

This team may have been forgotten by many experts after the emergence of the Milwaukee Brewers last season, but these Cubbies look like they are finally getting their motor running.

Another team clicking on all cylinders is the defending champion Boston Red Sox. No one was happier to see the month of April in the rearview mirror than Red Sox manager, Alex Cora. May has been great for the Sox so far.

Boston has won five games in a row and they have gotten off to a 9-2 start for the month of May. The surge moved them into the top 10 for the first time since opening week.

Nationals run over?

Are the Washington Nationals ready to enter a rebuilding mode — or at least retool their team? The Nationals lost its firepower and Max Scherzer looks like, well, someone we have never seen before.

With the Phillies and Braves vastly improved from two seasons ago along with the Dodgers and Cubs appearing solid as ever, are the Nationals already in trouble? Big trades could be coming if things do not improve.

Count on it.

MLB Power Rankings shaping up like 2018

It is still very early but the latest MLB Power Rankings are starting to look like 2018. The Astros, Dodgers, and Yankees are all surging towards the top.

In the opposite direction are the Marlins, Royals, and Orioles who are once again getting too comfortable at the bottom of the ranks.

Here are your rankings for May 13.