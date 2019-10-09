MLB Playoffs Schedule: Cardinals vs Braves, Nationals vs Dodgers Game 5 odds, TV start time, live stream info

It all comes down to this. Two winner-take-all Game 5’s will take place today with the victors moving on to the NLCS and the losers going home. Which team has the most pressure to win today?

Cardinals, Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals rallied in Game 4 to steal the win and force today’s Game 5. The Braves were four outs away from moving onto the NLCS – then Yadier Molina said hold on.

Molina hit a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and later hit the walk-off sacrifice fly to win the game for St. Louis in the 10th.

Now it is all or nothing for both teams as they will play the all-important Game 5 today in Atlanta.

Pitching wise, it will be a rematch of Game 2 as Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz is scheduled to take the mound for the Braves against St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty. The Braves won that game by the final score of 3-0.

Nationals vs. Dodgers

Talk about pressure. The Washington Nationals were huge underdogs to win this series and now they have forced a Game 5, they are playing with house money!

In other words, ALL of the pressure in tonight’s game is squarely on the Dodgers.

The two-time NL champs are a World Series or bust team. Anything thing short of returning to the Fall Classic, and winning it, will be considered a failure.

That kind of pressure in sports does not always seem fair, however, when you have the talent the Dodgers have, along with their high pay-roll, it comes with the territory.

It won’t be easy for the Dodgers today, that’s for sure. With Washington sending Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA in the regular season) to the mound, Los Angeles will have their work cut out for them.

The Dodgers will counter with one of their ace’s in Walker Buehler. Buehler finished the regular season with a 14-4 record and an impressive 3.26 ERA.

TV start times, odds

So when does all of the action get started and who is favored to win?

The Braves-Cardinals game will lead off. The first pitch is scheduled for just after 5 p.m. ET. Las Vegas oddsmakers have this game listed as even, or -110 for each side. The over/under run total is set at 8.

Game 2 between the Nationals and Dodgers will get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles is a pretty big favorite for a winner-take-all contest as they are listed -165. The run total is set at 7.

Both games will air on TBS. Fans who happen to be on the go can live stream each game for free by simply downloading the TBS App to your tablet or smartphone device.