MLB Playoffs schedule 2019: Brewers vs Nationals Wild Card odds, TV start time, prediction and how to watch live online

October is here! For baseball fans, now the real season begins. Tonight, the first step towards the Fall Classic will take place as the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Washington Nationals in a winner take all Wild Card game.

The victor will move on to the divisional round and face the Los Angeles Dodgers while the loser will be officially done for the 2019 season.

Surging Brewers meet red hot Nationals

The old cliché in sports is finish the season strong. When you are peaking at playoff time, only good things can happen.

Unfortunately for these two teams, who are both playing well, this winner-take-all game will leave one team wondering what could have been.

Milwaukee closed the 2019 season by winning 18 of their final 23 games. They did that without one of their best players in Christian Yelich. They were also without slugger Ryan Braun for the final series of the season due to a calf injury.

Meanwhile, the Nationals ended their regular season schedule on an 8-game winning streak.

The Nats won 90-plus games for the third time in four years – yet that wasn’t good enough to top the Atlanta Braves for the NL East title.

Nevertheless, the team that lost Bryce Harper to free agency has exceeded most experts’ expectations.

During that 8-game win streak to close the season, Washington outscored their opponents 54-24.

It has already been said, but with both teams playing so well, it will be a shame to see one go home. If you believe in the regular season painting a picture, the Brewers may have an advantage tonight.

In the six times these two met in 2019, Milwaukee won four of six the contests.

Odds, pick, how to watch live

Despite losing four of six to the Brewers, the Washington Nationals are listed as the favorite in tonight’s game.

Max Scherzer and the Nationals are listed at -180, meaning you have to wager $180 to win $100, with the over-under run total set at 7.5.

Prediction: The Nats have defied expectations all season long, and they do it again here. Washington advances to meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS behind a great game from Scherzer.

Fans can watch every pitch live on TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET. The pregame show will start at 7 p.m.

If you happen to be on the go, you can still keep up with all the action by downloading the TBS app and catching all the exciting play by play on your tablet or cell phone device.