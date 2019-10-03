MLB Playoffs 2019: Updated bracket, game odds, schedule & TV start times for October 3, 4

Now that we officially know the two Wild Card winners, the MLB playoff bracket has been updated, and the divisional schedules have been set!

Rays down A’s

How does Tampa Bay do it? Each year most experts overlook this team, yet they battle in a division that includes the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and they still do well.

Last night the Rays, behind great pitching and timely hitting, defeated the Oakland A’s in the American League Wild Card game by the final score of 5-1.

The Rays will try to continue what would be the biggest Cinderella story in baseball as they now have to face the World Series favorites – the Houston Astros.

The odds are heavily stacked against Tampa Bay, but that could work to their advantage.

Not much is expected from the Rays, according to most MLB experts — and for a good reason. This isn’t a knock on Tampa; it is just that Houston is loaded.

If the Rays pull off the upset, it would be one of the biggest in recent sports history.

Schedule, odds, bracket

The 2019 MLB playoffs are full of questions. Can the Nationals take down the heavily favored Dodgers and continue to have one of their best seasons in franchise history just one year after departing with Bryce Harper? That would be something!

The bracket update. Can anyone stop Houston? #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/TNFZRTDijf — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) October 3, 2019

Are the Braves ready to win a title? Will the Twins finally get past New York in a playoff series?

Time will answer all of these questions. For now, here is a glance at the schedule for Thursday, October 3, and Friday, October 4, along with the game odds and TV start times.

National League

Nationals vs. Dodgers

Oct. 3 — Game 1: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (-165) — 8:30 p.m. — TBS

Oct. 4 — Game 2: Washington at L.A. Dodgers — 9:30 p.m. – TBS

Cardinals vs. Braves

Oct. 3 — Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta (-140) — 5 p.m. — TBS

Oct. 4 — Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta — 4:30 p.m. — TBS

American League