MLB Playoff Schedule 2019: Printable bracket, matchups, TV start times revealed

It took all 162 regular-season games to find out the matchups for the 2019 MLB playoffs.
While fans knew the ten teams who were in the postseason earlier this week, the fight for home field in the Wild Card round and the winner of the NL Central division title came down to Sunday’s action.
Wild MLB finish
Front and center on Sunday was the battle for the National League Central title. For the St. Louis Cardinals it was simple – beat the Chicago Cubs and you are in the playoffs as NL Central champions.
However, a Cardinals loss and a Milwaukee Brewers win would force a Game 163 on Monday afternoon to decide the division winner. The Cardinals didn’t disappoint the hometown fans as they took care of business Sunday afternoon by bombing the Cubs 9-0.
Now the NL Central champs will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and the Brewers will play a one-game Wild Card winner take all contest against the Washington Nationals.
MLB Postseason schedule
The official 2019 MLB postseason bracket is out and in terms of matchups and TV start times, here is what we know.
The 2019 MLB Playoff bracket is set! pic.twitter.com/uGRv302F3T
— Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 29, 2019
On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Brewers will face the Washington Nationals in the Wild Card round. The game will start just after 8 p.m. ET and be carried live on TBS. The game will also stream live online through TBS.com.
The winner of this game will advance to the NLDS and face the Los Angeles Dodgers.
On Wednesday, October 2, the American League Wild Card game will feature the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Oakland A’s. Neither of these teams was predicted to make the postseason by most MLB experts, which makes this game all the more intriguing!
The AL Wild Card will air nationally on ESPN and stream live online through the Watch ESPN app. Like the NL Wild Card, the first pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET.
Fans will not know the start times for the Divisional round of action until the Wild card games are complete, however, we do know which stations will carry the games live.
TBS will air all of the National League games right up to the World Series while the American League action will be split between FOX Sports1 and the MLB Network. The 2019 World Series will air exclusively on FOX.
Here is your postseason schedule!
Wild card games
- National League: Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m. Tuesday, TBS
- American League: Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN
American League Divisional Series
Twins vs Yankees
- Game 1: Minnesota at New York, Friday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 2: Minnesota at New York, Saturday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 3: New York at Minnesota, Oct. 7, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- x-Game 4: New York at Minnesota, Oct. 8, time TBA, FS1
- x-Game 5: Minnesota at New York, Oct. 10, time TBA, FS1
Wild Card Winner vs. Houston
- Game 1: TBD at Houston, Friday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 2: TBA at Houston, Saturday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- Game 3: Houston at TBA, Oct. 7, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network
- x-Game 4: Houston at TBA, Oct. 8, time TBA, FS1
- x-Game 5: TBA at Houston, Oct. 10, time TBA, FS1
National League Divisional Series
Cardinals vs Braves
- Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta, Thursday, time TBA, TBS
- Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta, Friday, time TBA, TBS
- Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, Oct. 6, time TBA, TBS
- x-Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, Oct. 7, time TBA, TBS
- x-Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta, Oct. 9, time TBA, TBS
Wild Card Winner vs. Los Angeles
- Game 1: TBD at Los Angeles, Thursday, time TBA, TBS
- Game 2: TBD at Los Angeles, Friday, time TBA, TBS
- Game 3: Los Angeles at TBD, Oct. 6, time TBA, TBS
- x-Game 4: Los Angeles at TBD, Oct. 7, time TBA, TBS
- x-Game 5: TBD at Los Angeles, Oct. 9, time TBA, TBS
Latest posts by Joseph Karbousky (see all)
- MLB Playoff Schedule 2019: Printable bracket, matchups, TV start times revealed - 29th September 2019
- MLB Playoffs 2019: Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole lead list of free agents that could cash in this postseason - 28th September 2019
- Doug Flutie Net Worth: How much is the former Heisman Trophy winner, Maximum Football star worth in 2019? - 28th September 2019