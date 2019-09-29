MLB Playoff Schedule 2019: Printable bracket, matchups, TV start times revealed

It took all 162 regular-season games to find out the matchups for the 2019 MLB playoffs.

While fans knew the ten teams who were in the postseason earlier this week, the fight for home field in the Wild Card round and the winner of the NL Central division title came down to Sunday’s action.

Wild MLB finish

Front and center on Sunday was the battle for the National League Central title. For the St. Louis Cardinals it was simple – beat the Chicago Cubs and you are in the playoffs as NL Central champions.

However, a Cardinals loss and a Milwaukee Brewers win would force a Game 163 on Monday afternoon to decide the division winner. The Cardinals didn’t disappoint the hometown fans as they took care of business Sunday afternoon by bombing the Cubs 9-0.

Now the NL Central champs will face the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and the Brewers will play a one-game Wild Card winner take all contest against the Washington Nationals.

MLB Postseason schedule

The official 2019 MLB postseason bracket is out and in terms of matchups and TV start times, here is what we know.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 the Brewers will face the Washington Nationals in the Wild Card round. The game will start just after 8 p.m. ET and be carried live on TBS. The game will also stream live online through TBS.com.

The winner of this game will advance to the NLDS and face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Wednesday, October 2, the American League Wild Card game will feature the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Oakland A’s. Neither of these teams was predicted to make the postseason by most MLB experts, which makes this game all the more intriguing!

The AL Wild Card will air nationally on ESPN and stream live online through the Watch ESPN app. Like the NL Wild Card, the first pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET.

Fans will not know the start times for the Divisional round of action until the Wild card games are complete, however, we do know which stations will carry the games live.

TBS will air all of the National League games right up to the World Series while the American League action will be split between FOX Sports1 and the MLB Network. The 2019 World Series will air exclusively on FOX.

Here is your postseason schedule!

Wild card games

National League: Milwaukee at Washington, 8 p.m. Tuesday, TBS

American League: Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8 p.m. Wednesday, ESPN

American League Divisional Series

Twins vs Yankees

Game 1: Minnesota at New York, Friday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: Minnesota at New York, Saturday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 3: New York at Minnesota, Oct. 7, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

x-Game 4: New York at Minnesota, Oct. 8, time TBA, FS1

x-Game 5: Minnesota at New York, Oct. 10, time TBA, FS1

Wild Card Winner vs. Houston

Game 1: TBD at Houston, Friday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 2: TBA at Houston, Saturday, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

Game 3: Houston at TBA, Oct. 7, time TBA, FS1 or MLB Network

x-Game 4: Houston at TBA, Oct. 8, time TBA, FS1

x-Game 5: TBA at Houston, Oct. 10, time TBA, FS1

National League Divisional Series

Cardinals vs Braves

Game 1: St. Louis at Atlanta, Thursday, time TBA, TBS

Game 2: St. Louis at Atlanta, Friday, time TBA, TBS

Game 3: Atlanta at St. Louis, Oct. 6, time TBA, TBS

x-Game 4: Atlanta at St. Louis, Oct. 7, time TBA, TBS

x-Game 5: St. Louis at Atlanta, Oct. 9, time TBA, TBS

Wild Card Winner vs. Los Angeles