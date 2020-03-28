MLB players willing to play in empty stadiums to start 2020 season

The COVID-19 virus has changed every facet of the world. Millions of people are working from home, businesses have come to a halt, and all sporting events are on hold until further notice.

With MLB the latest to have to figure out a way to get the ball rolling, is it possible that they will follow the lead of horse racing and play games in empty stadiums?

MLB players willing to play in empty stadiums

It would be different, however, if things started to swing for the better in the next week or two, and let’s hope that happens. MLB players could get Spring Training rolling again by mid to late April — even if it meant playing the final Spring Training games along with some of the regular season games in front of a bunch of empty seats.

According to a Yahoo report, in a 45-minute conference call with reporters stationed across the country, MLB union chief Tony Clark covered a lot of subjects — including addressing the question of MLB games being played in empty stadiums.

Clark said players definitely would play in front of no fans at first if that is the way to keep people safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Players are willing to do so, so much so that they wanted to make sure that it was one of the factors around us looking at potential schedules and what that might look like,” Clark said. “The guys think that playing in front of empty stadiums is not ideal but that their fans are watching and that they can play and perform and compete is something that they’re willing to do.”

MLB return date

While there is no time table for a return, MLB officials are sketching out different timelines and scenarios for a season that could begin in late May or June.

Knowing a time frame is key, and, obviously, at this time they have nothing to work with, thus the reason MLB executives are mapping out several ideas.

If MLB feels they need to play at least 144 games, you can bet that they will be adding in weekly doubleheaders for teams. If the season doesn’t start until late June or even July 1, then there are not too many scenarios out there to play even 100 regular-season games.

This we do know: The earliest the 2020 MLB season could start would be mid-May. That is what all fans are hoping for. Obviously, nothing is more important than everyone’s health, however, if things take a dramatic turn for the better in the next week or two this scenario is very possible.