MLB Home Run Derby winner, results: Who won the 2019 All-Star HR contest?

A field consisting of eight of baseball’s best sluggers took to Progressive Field on Monday night to determine the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby winner.

Among them were powerhouse candidates like Joc Pederson, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and home area favorite Carlos Santana.

However, only one player would ultimately claim the 2019 championship. So who won the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby?

NL, AL sluggers battle for the trophy

The Home Run Derby’s prize money was just part of the reason for competing on Monday, with the runner-ups also scoring some cash. However, claiming the overall title was why these guys came to swing for the fences.

This year’s contest originally featured the overall home run leader Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers. However, due to a back issue, he was replaced by the Oakland A’s Matt Chapman.

He joined American League competitors Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians, and Houston Astros’ star Alex Bregman. All of the AL stars boasted impressive MLB resumes and skills.

Drop a GIF of your 2019 MLB Home Run Derby winner prediction ⤵️ Here’s the bracket: pic.twitter.com/AVbr8GuIpa — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) July 8, 2019

Also competing were the NY Mets’ Pete Alonso, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Josh Bell, LA Dodgers’ Joc Pederson, and Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. from the National League. It was quite the lineup of stars of all ages and abilities.

MLB Home Run Derby first round

Joe Pederson opened things up with 17 home runs for the first round. He also connected on two shots that went 440-feet or more, giving him a 30-second bonus to hit more.

He’d hit a total of 21 homers to start things off in impressive fashion. The Astros’ Alex Bregman hit just 16 homers in his attempt to take down Pederson.

One of the newest stars in the game is the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — son of a former Derby winner.

He certainly showed why he’s considered one of the top prospects to arrive in MLB in some time. In the first round, he was absolutely crushing the ball, en route to a total of 29 home runs.

That set a brand new Home Run Derby single-round record, which he would later destroy.

If you or somebody you know is a baseball, you may be entitled to financial compensation 😨#PLAKATA 💥 | #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/dFGbt7z3LS — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 9, 2019

For the other half of the bracket, Ronald Acuna Jr. went head-to-head with Josh Bell and Pete Alonso battled Carlos Santana. The young Braves star also put on a show with 24 total home runs for his first-round attempt.

His opponent from the Pirates ended up with just 18, meaning Acuna would move on to the second round.

The hometown favorite Carlos Santana would connect on 13 longballs, which wasn’t ideal for the Indians fans rooting him on from the stands.

The Mets’ Pete Alonso would crush his 14th with just a second left on the clock, so he also advanced to the next phase of the contest.

MLB Home Run Derby semifinals results

In the semifinals, viewers saw Pederson vs. Guerrero and Acuna vs. Alonso. The two winners would move on to face off in the finals for the crown. It was certainly an entertaining semifinal too.

Young Vlad put on an encore after his first-round record. He’d smash another 29 in the semis, giving him 58 total. While it seemed insurmountable, Joc Pederson put on a show himself, connecting on 27 before getting an additional 30 seconds to swing.

He’d crush another two, giving him 29 and a tie with Vlad.

The tiebreaker round involved one-minute per competitor. Vlad got another eight HRs to finish with a total of 37. Pederson would come through, as he’d match that with another eight, for another tie.

That means three swings per batter to decide who would move on.

Guerrero hit one HR in three swings. Pederson did the same to keep the competition going. From there, Vlad punched his ticket to the finals with two HRs, while Pederson had just one.

Guerrero Jr. finished with an impressive 40 for that semis run. As the announcers said, it’s “a record that may never be broken.”

In the other matchup, Acuna would hit 19 home runs. Alonso connected on 20 with his final home run arriving in the last seconds of his at-bat. That would set up a finale featuring the Mets star and Blue Jays slugger.

2019 MLB Home Run Derby winner

Could Pete Alonso take down the impressive powerhouse Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the derby finals? The Blue Jays’ rookie would lead off and ended up with 22 home runs with a 463-footer his longest of the round.

Vlad had a total number of home runs (91) that was more than four MLB teams this season too.

It would all come down to the Mets’ rookie Pete Alonso. Since he needed considerably fewer home runs to get to the finals, it gave him an advantage in terms of energy and stamina in the tank.

He’d connect on 23 HRs to become the 2019 Home Run Derby winner!

Congratulations go out to the winner Pete Alonso, but the entire field for a thrilling contest. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby for 2019 was presented on ESPN and WatchESPN live on Monday from Cleveland.