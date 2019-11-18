MLB Hall of Fame 2020 ballot: Derek Jeter, Jose Valverde, Alfonso Soriano lead star-studded lineup in HOF voting

The latest additions to the MLB Hall of Fame ballot have arrived. While this star-studded cast has many players, like always, MLB fans are already expressing their opinions – good and bad.

Derek Jeter is a lock

No offense to any of the players added to this year’s upcoming possible additions to the baseball Hall of Fame, but if you are betting on one man getting in, for sure, it has to be New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter.

From the moment he hit the field, Derek Jeter became Mr. Yankee.

Since he won the ROY Award in 1996 until he walked away in 2014, Jeter was one of the best in the game – and the Yankees fans loved him.

Jeter finished his career with a .310 average, 3,465 hits, and 260 home runs. More importantly, he was a huge part of the 5 World Series titles the Yankees won during his career.

Derek Jeter highlights this year's Hall of Fame ballot. What percentage of votes will he receive? pic.twitter.com/85Nc2D1VGN — MLB (@MLB) November 18, 2019

The 14-time All-Star is the biggest lock to make the Hall of Fame on his first ballot in a long time. If he doesn’t, it would be a flat out joke!

Joining Jeter on the list is his former teammate Alfonso Soriano. Soriano played for the Bombers from 1999 until 2004. He also played for the Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs during his career.

Soriano, a 4-time Silver Slugger winner and 7-time All-Star finished his career with 412 home runs and drove in 1,159 during his career.

MLB HOF 2020 complete list revealed

When you look at the complete list of the possible 2020 HOF first time nominees it is very hard to cut any players out.

While many of them may have not won a World Series title, when you look back at their stats and personal achievements, it makes this voting even tougher.

Players like Jose Valverde and Carlos Pena don’t have a championship ring, but they performed at a high level during their careers.

The list is long and it is going to be interesting to see which way the Hall of Fame voting crew selects.

The announcements of the voting results for the 2020 Hall of Fame balloting will be revealed on Jan. 21. The players who are elected will be inducted on July 26, 2020.

Here is the list of 2020 HOF first time nominees.