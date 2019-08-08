MLB Field of Dreams 2020: See Aaron Judge trailer video, 3D stadium view for Yankees vs White Sox game

“If you build it, he will come!” Anyone who knows that line from the hit movie Field of Dreams will be salivating at this news. The baseball diamond used on the set of Field of Dreams will become a big-league reality in 2020 when the New York Yankees take on the Chicago White Sox. Yes, a real game is going to take place in the cornfield.

Yankees, White Sox meet up in Iowa

MLB announced on Thursday that the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will stage the first-ever Major League game in the state of Iowa. As you can imagine, this is going to be one hot ticket next season.

MLB at Field of Dreams will feature the @whitesox hosting the @Yankees in the first-ever Major League game played in Iowa next August 13th. pic.twitter.com/HhuGh0jebY — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 8, 2019

The temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will host the game and already 3D mockups are being shared for fans to get a glimpse of the setup. While the game will not be played on the diamond used in the movie, it will take place just a few hundred feet away.

The stadium the Yankees and White Sox will be slugging it out at will be connected to the field that was used for the hit movie starring Kevin Costner, as you can see in the simulation below. While only 8,000 or so tickets may be sold, you can bet that five times more fans will be hovering around both fields that evening!

Obviously, the field in Dyersville, Iowa will not be able to hold a massive crowd like a regular MLB game. But that is half of the charm. After all, anyone who loves baseball, and has seen Field of Dreams will feel like they are experiencing a little piece of heaven.

Judge trailer

The trailer that Ray Liotta (as Shoeless Joe Jackson) and Kevin Costner made famous is becoming popular once again. Only this time with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge playing Shoeless Joe.

Judge is one of the most polarizing figures in the game today, so it was a no brainer when they announced that the Yankees would be playing “in heaven” that Judge would earn the line Ray Liotta made so famous.

The big game between the Yankees and White Sox in Iowa is scheduled to take place on August 13, 2020.