MLB All-Star Voting 2019: Official ballot released, new voting format revealed

The official MLB All-Star ballot was released on Tuesday afternoon. If you like to vote for the midsummer classic, be prepared for a few changes to this year’s format. Instead of the simple one-step process of years past, this season fans will have to pull double duty.

Two round process

So, what is the difference in the 2019 MLB All-Star voting compared to the past? The difference is the actual voting process. Unlike the usual one-time voting process, this year will consist of two rounds. First up is the Primary round.

The Primary began yesterday at 2 p.m. ET. It will run until Friday, June 21, at 4 p.m. ET. This round will be used to determine the top three vote-getters at every position. Those players will then move on the next round of voting, the Starters Election.

In the Starters Election, fans will vote for the final three players at each position to determine the starters for the 2019 MLB All-Star classic. Previously, the top vote-getter at each position was the starter. A simple one and done process. Then, of course, the player or players who finished second or third were usually on the squad as the backups.

How to vote

There are two ways MLB fans can vote in their favorite players. The first is on any of the several MLB platforms. This includes MLB.com, all 30 club sites and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark mobile apps.

MLB.com also suggests searching “MLB All-Star Ballot” or “MLB vote” or “MLB All-Star vote” in the Google search bar. These searches will trigger the ballot right away, especially since Google is sponsoring the 2019 All-Star voting. You can simply click here to check out the ballot now.

The 2019 MLB All-Star finalists will be revealed on the MLB Network during the Astros vs. Yankees game on Friday, June 21.