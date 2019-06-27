MLB All-Star Game 2019 voting results: Who made the AL & NL teams as starters?

The MLB All-Star game is less than two weeks away.

Fans have been voting feverishly for their favorite players over the past two-plus weeks, and we now know which players will be starting the mid-summer classic.

How we got here

The New York Yankees are the hottest team in baseball. However, does that mean they will be well represented at this year’s All-Star game?

How about the defending champion Boston Red Sox or surging Minnesota Twins? All of these teams are deserving of having several players in the mid-summer classic, but do the fans across the globe feel the same?

We shall soon find out.

For the first time ever, MLB All-Star voting was broken down into two sessions.

The first round was the primary round. This portion of voting was used to determine the top three vote-getters at every position. When the top three were revealed, those players moved on to the final round of voting dubbed the Starters Election.

That portion of voting ended today, Thursday, June 27 and we now know the starters for both the American and National League.

AL & NL starters

Without further ado, here are your 2019 MLB All-Star starters!

National League

C – Willson Contreras (Cubs)

1B – Freddie Freeman (Braves)

2B – Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)

SS – Javier Baez (Cubs)

3B – Nolan Arenado (Rockies)

OF – Christian Yelich (Brewers)

OF – Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves)

OF – Cody Bellinger (Dodgers)

American League

C – Gary Sanchez (Yankees)

1B – Carlos Santana (Indians)

2B – DJ LeMahieu (Yankees)

SS – Jorge Polanco (Twins)

3B – Alex Bregman (Astros)

DH – Hunter Pence (Rangers)

OF – Mike Trout (Angels)

OF – Michael Brantley (Astros)

OF – George Springer (Astros)

ESPN will reveal the complete All-Star Game rosters at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 30 during the Google MLB All-Star Selection Show.

The 2019 All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 9, from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. First pitch is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET.