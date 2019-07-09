MLB All-Star Game 2019 results: Who was the All-Star MVP winner?

Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game 2019 brought the league’s best stars to Cleveland for an entertaining contest.

It boasted of some of the game’s top sluggers including Cody Bellinger, Christian Yelich, Joey Gallo, and the MLB Home Run Derby winner Pete Alonso.

However, one player was the difference-maker in the MLB All-Star Game 2019 decision and was named All-Star MVP.

Astros give AL the early lead

The Houston Astros had several players representing their team in the Midsummer Classic. Alex Bregman got things started with a base hit. Several batters later, his teammate Michael Brantley delivered a double, sending Bregman to the plate.

That made it 1-0 in favor of the American League.

The AL would keep that lead into the fifth and added another run thanks to the Twins’ Jorge Polanco. His single scored Gary Sanchez to extend the lead to 2-0 in their favor.

Blackmon puts NL on board, Gallo replies

The game featured a pair of home runs hit in the sixth and seventh innings. The National League finally got a run on the board courtesy of the Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon.

With one swing of his bat, he smashed the ball just over the wall to cut the AL’s lead to 2-1.

However, the AL had some more for the Cleveland fans in attendance. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts would ground into a double-play but it allowed a run to score as Matt Chapman crossed home plate.

One batter later, Joey Gallo stepped to the plate and sent the ball out of the park.

Gallo’s home run would make it a 4-1 game in the seventh, but the National League responded.

Yasmani Grandal would walk to get on base and David Dahl would hit a single. Paul Dejong also walked, which loaded up the bases for the NL.

The MLB Home Run Derby winner Pete Alonso smacked a double which scored two runners. That cut the AL’s lead to 4-3 to make things exciting heading into the last innings.

However, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman would take the mound to preserve his team’s one-run lead.

The American League is the 2019 MLB All-Star Game winners with a 4-3 victory. That makes the AL a dominant 25-6-1 over the last 32 All-Star Games.

Who was the 2019 MLB All-Star Game MVP?

According to ESPN’s report, the AL had eight hits and NL had five hits for the game. Picking up the win for the American League was Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees while his teammate Aroldis Chapman collected the save.

Clayton Kershaw took the loss for the National League.

A number of players had big nights for the AL including Joey Gallo, Jorge Polanco, and Michael Brantley. Only one player would receive the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP Award.

There were several players that may have been odds-on-favorites to win the MVP. They included top stars like Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, and Cody Bellinger.

However, it was the Indians’ pitcher Shane Bieber receiving the 2019 All-Star Game MVP trophy.

Bieber not only receives a shiny All-Star Game MVP trophy but a shiny new ride. The award was presented by Chevrolet and his prize also included the choice of a brand new red Chevy.

Bieber chose the All-New Silverado truck in red as shown on the left of the Twitter image below.

The 24-year-old Bieber is playing in just his second season in MLB. He holds an 8-3 record with a 3.45 ERA this season, per Baseball-Reference.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher also has 141 strikeouts on the mound for the Indians. Based on his age, it seems he has plenty of upside for the future.

Congratulations are certainly in order to the Cleveland Indians’ Shane Beiber and the American League on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game win!

Now it’s back to business for all of the players and teams in the second half of the season.