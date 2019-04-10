Mike Trout injury update: Fantasy baseball owners have reason to be concerned

A Mike Trout injury is a nightmare that fantasy baseball owners don’t want to live through. On Tuesday night (April 9), that’s exactly what took place when the Los Angeles Angels played the Milwaukee Brewers.

Trout was removed after playing three innings against the Brewers and it has been revealed that he suffered a strained right groin.

A Mike Trout injury update has been revealed by the team, stating that he is going to be listed day-to-day for now and that it will include a day of rest against the Brewers on April 10. Losing Trout from the lineup is a big thing for the Angels, as the team is still struggling to find offense after losing Justin Upton to an injury.

Will Mike Trout avoid the injured list?

Speaking about Trout’s injury after the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus noted that his star player wanted to play through it. Ausmus noticed that something was going on when Trout was trying to stretch his right side while playing center field in the third inning.

“Trouty wanted to stay in the game. He said there might have been a little soreness from a workout that he’d had either earlier today or yesterday, but we can’t lose that guy for any length of time, so it was really my call. He lobbied to stay in and I said we can’t take the chance.”

The move by Ausmus, Trout, and the Angels to get him out of the game was precautionary for the most part. This is the type of injury that could worsen if a player tries to play through it, so the team will give him some rest.

Trout is confident he can avoid being placed on the injured list, but it is something that fantasy baseball owners will need to watch closely.

Mike Trout 2019 MLB stats

After going 2-for-2 on Tuesday night before getting removed from the game, Mike Trout raised his batting average to .406 on the season. He already has five home runs, 12 RBIs, and a league-leading 13 walks through the first 12 games of the season. Trout also has a WAR of 1.8 already, showing he is in the running for another MVP award.

While this Mike Trout injury update seems to hint that he won’t miss a lot of time, any injury to a star player of his caliber is a tough one for fantasy baseball owners to deal with.

Trout will sit out the game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, April 10, but hopes to return to the lineup for the Friday, April 12 game against the Chicago Cubs.