Miguel Cabrera weight loss: Detroit Tigers slugger noticeably thinner at 2020 spring training camp

He may be closing in on 20 years in the big leagues, but Miguel Cabrera looks like he turned the clock back, heading into spring camp.

Miguel Cabrera weight loss

The buzz around the Detroit Tigers media during the first week of spring training is the endless optimism of a new season, and Miguel Cabrera’s transforming weight loss.

Miguel Cabrera is always smiling. However, he is coming into camp with a massive chip on his shoulder. That is a good thing for the Detroit Tigers and their fans.

An angry Cabby on the field usually leads to good results for the Tigers.

According to FOX47, Cabrera wanted to make changes in the weight-loss department before the new season. When he showed up for spring training, he proved he met his goal.

“I was not happy with my numbers, the way we played, and all the losses we had,” he said. “My goal was to get in shape.”

Cabrera admitted that he was too heavy last year, and he wanted to do something about it in a dramatic way.

Besides his vigorous workout routine, Cabrera changed his diet.

Cabrera said the biggest change he made during the offseason, eating wise, was cutting back on carbs and increasing his veggie intake. Now the face of the franchise believes he’s back to his 2015 and 2016 playing weight.

Cabrera still has a lot to prove

After his last two seasons, Miguel Cabrera wants to prove to the fans in Motown and to himself that he still has a lot to contribute to this team.

“Always. I always feel like I have to prove something on the field,” he said. “Hopefully this year I can do a better job than last year.”

While the power numbers have decreased for Cabrera over the past three seasons, he is still one of the best contact hitters in the game when he is healthy.

For Tigers’ fans, seeing Miggy bounce around and swing the bat carefree during spring training is a great sign.

Heading into season 18, Cabrera is just 23 home runs shy of 500.

With a career .315 batting average and closing in on 1,800 RBI, Cabrera is a sure Hall of Fame selection when he retires.

Before that day comes, he wants to prove that not only can he still play at a high level, but the Tigers can once again compete for an AL Central crown.