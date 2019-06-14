Miguel Cabrera passes Chipper Jones on MLB all-time home run list

Miguel Cabrera is showing he can still hit with the best of them. Cabrera hit his fourth home run of the 2019 season and it was a personal record-breaking one as it helped him move up the ladder on the all-time home run list.

Miguel Cabrera passes Chipper Jones

The Detroit Tigers are in a serious rebuild mode, but at least for one night, it was fun to watch slugger Miguel Cabrera swing for the fences.

Cabrera hit career home run No. 469, passing Chipper Jones for 34th place on the MLB all-time home runs list.

.@MiguelCabrera hits career home run No. 469, passing Chipper Jones for 34th place on the MLB all-time home runs list.#MotorOn pic.twitter.com/YD2tcwN26v — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 14, 2019

The home run came in the bottom of the second inning off Cleveland’s Adam Plutko. The homer puts Cabrera just four behind Carlos Delgado and six out of the No. 30 spot on the all-time list behind Willie Stargell and Stan Musial, who are both tied at 475 home runs each.

Cabrera contract

As strange as it sounds, the Detroit Tigers have Miguel Cabrera locked up for another six seasons. With the salary he makes it would be hard for the Tigers to try and trade him.

However, Miggy could still be a huge asset for the Tigers down the road.

Cabrera is 36-years old, but he still has a lot left in the tank. Well, he could have, if the Tigers management doesn’t keep driving on E.

Having a top prospects list is nice, but the Tigers need to get a few credible players as well over the next year or two or this “rebuild” will be eight years in the making.

Cabrera will start to DH more and more over the next few seasons and when you look at guys like David Ortiz and Edgar Martinez, Cabrera could still be a force in the Tigers lineup.

Both Ortiz and Martinez had some of their best seasons at age 37, 38 and 39. Cabrera definitely could do the same.