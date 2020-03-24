Mets’ Noah Syndergaard needs Tommy John surgery, out for 2020 MLB season

The 2020 MLB season still has no official start date due to the COVID-19 virus, but most teams are looking forward to getting started as soon as they can.

For the New York Mets, preparing for a promising season just took an even deeper turn for the worse as they have just learned that Noah Syndergaard will miss the entire season due to a torn UCL muscle.

Mets lose Noah Syndergaard

The New York Mets have lost a key member of their rotation and the 2020 baseball season has yet to start.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted out on Tuesday afternoon that New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future.

Tommy John surgery takes over 12 months to recover from, so Syndergaard could be out until at least April 2021.

Depending on his rehab, the timetable for Syndergaard’s return could linger into June.

New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery in the near future, sources tell ESPN. The procedure will keep him out until at earliest April 2021 and likely into the summer months. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 24, 2020

As of this report, the 27-year-old Syndergaard is scheduled to have surgery on Thursday, the team said. GM Brodie Van Wagenen discussed the latest on the news that has Mets fans beside themselves.

“After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact,” Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Based on the persistence of his symptoms, Noah underwent a physical examination and MRI that revealed the ligament tear.”

Syndergaard added to a long list of MIA pitchers

While the Mets will be trying to figure out how to fill the considerable void by replacing Syndergaard, the hard-throwing right-hander is by far the first pitcher to suffer a serious injury during the preseason.

Syndergaard now joins a growing list of MLB players, including Yankees righty Luis Severino, Boston’s Chris Sale, San Francisco’s Tyler Beede, and San Diego Padres relief pitcher Andres Munoz, who all need work on their elbows this preseason.

The same injury has also hit Detroit Tigers prospect, Joey Wentz.

When you have to battle the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and defending champion Wahington Nationals, the Mets knew they were going to have a challenge this season in competing for the NL East crown.

Now without Noah Syndergaard being side by side with the current two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, that challenge just got a whole lot harder.