Max Scherzer to Yankees rumors heat up as New York willing to ‘do whatever it takes’ to land star

As the 2019 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Yankees rumors continue to heat up. The latest New York Yankees rumor has fans on the edge of their seats because this is a big one!

All eyes on Max Scherzer

General Manager Brian Cashman is ready to wheel and deal. The Yankees already have one of the most feared battling lineups in baseball; however, they want to bolster their pitching staff before the upcoming July 31 trade deadline.

The Yankees added a big stick to their lineup last weekend in Edwin Encarnacion, and their focus is now on improving the rotation. Enter Max Scherzer. Yes, Max Scherzer.

It seems Cashman is willing to “do whatever it takes” to make Scherzer a Yankee. The rumors around the Nationals brass is that they will never deal Scherzer away, especially to New York.

“No chance,” a person in the Nationals organization recently told SNY’s John Harper. “Even if (GM Mike) Rizzo wanted to do it, ownership wouldn’t let him. They want Scherzer to be their first Hall of Famer.”

One thing every sports fan knows is you never say never.

Trade makes sense for Nationals

Let’s be honest. The Washington Nationals aren’t going anywhere this year, and probably not next year either.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are on the rise, and the LA Dodgers are as solid as they come. Maybe trading Scherzer is the perfect thing to do, especially with all they could ask for from the Yankees.

New York has a nice stockpile of youngsters that could help the Nationals become competitive once again without doing a total meltdown rebuild and starting from scratch. And the Nats could instantly have a lot more cash to work with.

Under his current deal, Mad Max will be collecting a paycheck from the Nationals until 2022. He is scheduled to make $30 million this season, $28 million next year and $27 million in 2021.