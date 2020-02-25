Luis Severino Tommy John surgery: How long is recovery time for Yankees star pitcher?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Yankees star pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery. The last thing the New York Yankees needed was bad news pertaining to a starting pitcher, especially Luis Severino.

Unfortunately, that news became an ugly reality on Tuesday.

Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery

Luis Severino is one of the best pitchers on the New York Yankees – that is when he is healthy.

After a tough 2019 season that limited Severino to just three regular-season appearances, the Yankees were counting on him as part of the rotation in 2020.

That isn’t going to happen.

Severino has dealt with forearm soreness dating back to October. The Yankees announced that they were shutting down their pitcher just last week after he went through his normal throwing program to start MLB spring training.

While the Yankees were trying to be positive when they made the announcement that they were shutting Severino down, any MLB fan knows that shutting down a pitcher this early into spring training is never a good sign.

Brian Cashman tells the media that Tommy John surgery is necessary for Luis Severino. pic.twitter.com/ME7CxwViox — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 25, 2020

How long is the recovery time for Severino?

The only positive to this news for the Bombers following the Severino shocker is that they signed Gerrit Cole and they didn’t trade away JA Happ.

Happ was rumored to be drawing interest from several teams this offseason. Now the Yankees must be thankful that they didn’t deal him away.

Like Detroit’s Michael Fulmer and a handful of other talented young pitchers, the 26-year-old Severino has yet to catch a break in terms of staying healthy.

So just how long does it take to recover from Tommy John surgery?

While every case is different, the quickest Severino could return to the mound might be April or May of 2021.

As reported by CBS Sports, the general recovery timetable for Tommy John surgery is about 12 months. However, it can be up to 18 months before a pitcher can start feeling back to 100 percent.

The Yankees, who signed Severino to a long-term deal last spring that stretches through the 2022 season, will definitely treat Severino with kid gloves during his recovery.

It is a cliche saying, but it is very true when it comes to Severino. When he is healthy, he is one of the best in the game.

In 2017, Severino finished 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA. The following season he improved to 19-8 and really started to emerge as the Yankees go-to guy.