LA Dodgers send Russell Martin home: What is the bereavement list in MLB?

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a move to their roster today when they recalled catcher Austin Barnes from the Oklahoma City Dodgers and placed Russell Martin on the bereavement list.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Martin will have to miss a minimum of three games but will have to return before seven games are missed.

What is the bereavement list in MLB?

The MLB bereavement list is basically a “compassionate list.”

Unlike the injured list, where players are sent when they fall to injury, the bereavement list in MLB is when teams send a player home for a few days.

Typically, the bereavement list is for players who have a death or serious illness in their family. The total days, between three and seven games, does not have to be decided upfront due to varying circumstances.

The latest that Martin will be out will be the August 31 game with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Teams are then allowed to recall a player from the minors to replace the player leaving on the MLB bereavement list.

What does this mean for Dodgers?

There is no word on what caused Russell Martin to leave for the MLB bereavement list.

However, this does give the Dodgers a chance to see if the break to the minors gave replacement Austin Barnes a chance to rebound from early-season woes.

Barnes was with the Dodgers early in the season but struggled mightily. He only hit .196 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 70 games.

Los Angeles sent Barnes back to the minors to try to work things out and he played much better in Oklahoma City over the past month.

In just 20 games in Triple-A ball, Barnes hit .250 with six doubles, five homers, and 16 RBIs in just 20 games.

When Russell Martin returns to the Dodgers, Barnes has to return to Oklahoma City. However, if he plays well over the next seven games, Los Angeles could then recall him one day later and send someone else down.

Martin has only hit .207 on the season, with four homers and 15 RBIs.