Justin Verlander no-hitter 2019: Who has the most career no-hitters in MLB history?

Justin Verlander was back at it again yesterday. For the third time in his career, Verlander tossed a no-hitter! One team that will be glad to see the Astros pitcher retire is the Toronto Blue Jays.

Verlander blanks Toronto again

For the second time in his start-studded career, Justin Verlander tossed a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verlander must have Tom Brady syndrome – he just keeps getting better with age. Yesterday, JV looked like a 24-year old instead of a guy who is closer to 40 than 30.

On Sunday afternoon, Verlander wasn’t just good against the Jays – he was absolutely dominant. He struck out 14 Blue Jays while just walking one batter, preventing his third no-hitter from being a perfect game.

Verlander also exceeded the 250-strikeout plateau for the fifth time in his career.

Who had the most no-hitters in MLB history?

No-hitters are not an easy thing to accomplish in the major leagues. After yesterday’s gem, Justin Verlander joined rare company by reaching his third career no-hitter. In fact, now only two pitchers have more no-hitters than Verlander in MLB history.

Nolan Ryan is the all-time leader in no-hitters with seven. That record may never be broken. Ryan’s first two of his legendary career came exactly two months apart back in 1973. Then, the hard flame-throwing right-hander played with the California Angels.

Only two pitchers have thrown MORE no-hitters than @JustinVerlander: Nolan Ryan (7) and Sandy Koufax (4). pic.twitter.com/pb6YJskSNs — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 1, 2019

Ryan’s first of the season came on May 15, 1973, against the Royals in Kansas City, while his second took place on July 15 in Detroit against the Tigers.

Right behind Ryan is Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax. One of the best lefties to ever suit up, Koufax tossed 4 no-hitters in his career. Koufax saved the best for last as no-no number four was a perfect game!

Here is your list of pitchers with the most no-hitters in MLB history.

Nolan Ryan — 7 Sandy Koufax — 4 Cy Young — 3 Bob Feller — 3 Larry Corcoran — 3 Justin Verlander — 3

Now Justin Verlander is among legends. When your name is mentioned with Ryan, Koufax, Larry Corcoran, Cy Young and Bob Feller, you know you are doing something right!