Joe Maddon: Former Cubs manager favored to land with one of five teams

When Joe Maddon arrived in Chicago, it changed the entire culture of the Cubs franchise. While Chicago is still loaded with talent, Maddon and the Cubs have now parted ways after five seasons.

The no-nonsense skipper knows how to get through to his players, as he proved in Tampa Bay before heading to the Windy City. Under Maddon, the Cubs went from the loveable losers to World Series champions and a team that won over 90 games four of his five seasons.

Now the big question is where Maddon will end up in 2020?

Maddon top contenders

The field is wide-open for a guy like Joe Maddon. If he chooses to coach in 2020, he will certainly have a job. Either way, he will surely have plenty of offers.

One thing that does seem sure is that Maddon will go to a team that is already on the upswing. The odds of Maddon landing in Detroit, Miami or Kansas City are slim to none.

Vegas oddsmakers are already guessing where Maddon will land in 2020 and right at the top of the list are the Los Angeles Angels.

Where will Joe Maddon land in 2020? San Diego Padres +300

LA Angels +300

NY Mets +500

Philadelphia Phillies +600

Pittsburgh Pirates +700

No Team in 2020 +450 pic.twitter.com/4JDwZXrKbe — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) September 30, 2019

First off, Maddon has a history with the Angels organization, and don’t think once LA saw Joe come on the market that they didn’t think about contacting him ASAP. The Angels fired Brad Ausmus after just one season – that speaks volumes right there.

The issue may be whether the Angels can afford Maddon. He won’t come cheap.

Next up are the San Francisco Giants. This team makes sense – that’s probably why they are the No. 1 team on the odds board! Bruce Bochy will be hard to replace, but a guy like Maddon would be just what the doctor ordered.

Unless the Giants are looking for a young up-and-comer, Maddon would be a great fit in the City by the Bay.

Maddon longshots

Three other teams rumored to be interested in the Maddon sweepstakes are the NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Of the three, the Pirates are the only club without a manager right now.

Pittsburgh fired Clint Hurdle following the season even though he had one year left on his contract.

The Phillies are rumored to be on the fence about Gabe Kapler’s future. The signing of Bryce Harper last offseason put some serious pressure on Philadelphia to win now. They have the talent, but they fell short of a postseason berth, and that may cost Kapler his job.

As for the Mets, will they continue to roll the dice with Mickey Callaway?

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

If they even think for one minute they can land Maddon; they will go for it! It is going to be an exciting offseason, and where Joe Maddon lands in 2020 will be a big part of it.