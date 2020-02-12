Jarrod Dyson to Pirates, Kevin Pillar signs with Red Sox as MLB Spring Training 2020 arrives

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

With pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training this week, several key MLB free agents are still on the market. That changed a bit on Wednesday as both Jarrod Dyson and Kevin Pillar have signed with new teams.

Jarrod Dyson signs with Pirates

When the Pittsburgh Pirates traded away Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, not many baseball fans in the Steel City were happy. Now it looks like Marte’s replacement will be a former Diamondbacks star.

According to MLB.com, the Pirates agreed to a one-year-deal with Jarrod Dyson, pending his physical.

The 35-year-old Dyson is a 10-year veteran who is best known for his speed and defense.

Dyson has a career batting average of .247, and he has recorded a total of 250 stolen bases in his career — so he is a threat on the base paths every time he gets on base.

He won’t be able to make fans forget about Starling Marte, but he will fill the outfield hole on defense that Marte has left vacant.

Kevin Pillar Red Sox deal

Kevin Pillar is back in the American League East.

According to multiple reports, the Boston Red Sox have signed the hard-nosed gritty outfielder to a 1-year contract pending a physical.

The Red Sox sign OF Kevin Pillar to a 1 year MLB deal. pic.twitter.com/S3SoiUO5ld — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) February 12, 2020

MLB guru Ken Rosenthal first broke the possibility of a deal between the Red Sox and Pillar on Tuesday, indicating that the two were “close to a deal” that is most likely pending a team physical.

While Pillar is far from the recently traded Mookie Betts at the plate, he is one of the best and most underrated players in the field.

Last season while with the San Francisco Giants, Pillar had his best season statistically as he hit 21 home runs, drove in 88 runs, and hit .259.

While he is a career sub .300 hitter, his .261 career average is absolutely fine with the way he makes the impossible catches in the outfield look routine.

This is a great signing for the Red Sox.

It still is a bit mind-blowing how Pillar was on the market for this long.

Several players are still noticeably without a team. As of this report, the list includes Cameron Maybin, Yasiel Puig, Jason Kipnis, Addison Russell, Jacoby Ellsbury, and Austin Jackson.

And those are just a few of the bigger names that are still waiting for a phone call or even a minor league invite from a team.

Most of the first spring training games will be played 10-days from today on Saturday, February 22, 2020.