Is Didi Gregorius injured? Latest injury update for Yankees star

Fans are wondering if Didi Gregorius is injured following the New York Yankee’s star staying out of Friday night’s game. While the Yankees won the game against the Red Sox, it still left plenty of people thinking that Gregorius may be headed back to the injury list. So is Didi Gregorius injured or just getting much-needed rest?

Didi Gregorius’ injury status

Per New York Post’s report, Gregorius stayed on the bench for Friday night’s game due to a strain between his left ring finger and pinky. He suffered the injury as he was going after a ground ball during Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

#startspreadingthenews yankees win great start by 🦅 going 6strong, 🍼 with the grand slam… 🔥🔥bullpen🔥🔥… 🇨🇺 🚀 to close it….WHAT A GAME!!.. — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) August 3, 2019

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of the situation, “He’s day to day. He’s pretty sore today. We’re hoping to avoid an IL situation, but we’ll just kind of see how that unfolds now over the next couple days.”

Gregorius’ season with Yankees

For the 2019 MLB season, Gregorius has seven home runs, 30 RBI, and a .271 batting average in his 155 at bats. His season was already hampered for the first several months due to his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Now, if things don’t impress with his hand and fingers strain, it could mean more time to recover.

As mentioned, the Yankees were able to pick up a 4-2 win on Friday without Gregorius. Young star Gleyber Torres was the hero in the latest game. With Boston ahead 2-0 early, Torres responded in the bottom of the first with a grand slam home run.

Right now, New York leads the American League East with a record of 69-39. That’s 7.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays (63-48) and 11.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox (59-52).

The Yankees are back on the field at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday as they host the Red Sox in a doubleheader. The second game arrives at 7:05 p.m. ET, and most likely Gregorius is out for both.