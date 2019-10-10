Howie Kendrick’s grand slam: Former Dodgers star helps Nationals win first playoff series, advance to NLCS

Howie Kendrick’s grand slam was the shot heard around the world yesterday for fans of the Washington Nationals, however, that home run may not have happened if it weren’t for the hot-hitting of Kendrick’s teammate Juan Soto.

Howie Kendrick is the toast of Washington

With runners on second and third and no one out, the Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t want anything to do with the hot-hitting Juan Soto. So they decided to walk him. Today they are second-guessing that move. Little did they know waiting in the wings behind Soto was the eventual hero of the game — and former Los Angeles Dodgers star Howie Kendrick.

With one swing of the bat, Kendrick sent the Nationals to a place where they have never been before — the NLCS. Kendrick helped erase years of pain, frustration, and disappointment for his club and their fans for so many years. The Washington Nationals have finally, yes finally won a playoff series!

We’ve never done it before,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has been with the Nationals since he was drafted in 2005. “A lot’s been made out of that. I think I’m really proud of what we’ve done, even though we haven’t gotten out of the first round before. But to do it, to beat a team like that, a really good team over there, it really did take everyone.”

While it is true that the Nats have been around for 14 seasons, they have had a ton of superstars on their roster that have helped them make the postseason — but not win a series. That awful feeling of never advancing is finally over in DC.

On to the NLCS

The celebration will go on for a day or two for Nationals fans, but already this morning it is over for the players. They now have to prepare for the St. Louis Cardinals and a chance to move on to the World Series.

The complete NLCS schedule is out, but the times for games 3-7 have yet to be determined due to the ALDS still going on.

Here is a look at the 2019 NLCS schedule.