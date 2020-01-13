Houston Astros fire manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow after they were found guilty of cheating in 2017

AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow have been fired. The news came hard and heavy for Houston Astros fans.

Just over two years after they won the 2017 World Series, MLB investigators found them guilty of cheating to win that World Series. The ruling was that they used technology to cheat to win.

ESPN reported that the MLB immediately suspended both manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for the 2020 season. The league also took away the Astros first and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and was fined $5 million.

If either Hinch or Luhnow commits any further MLB violations, they will be permanently banned from baseball.

While that punishment showed how seriously MLB treats cheating in their biggest games of the year, the Houston Astros went one step further.

ESPN reported a short time later that the Houston Astros fired both Hinch and Luhnow.

Interestingly, Rob Manfred said that the investigation revealed that AJ Hinch did not support the cheating and even tried to damage the monitor on two different occasions.

It didn’t matter as the Houston Astros are in clean-up mode right now.

“We need to move forward with a clean slate,” Astros owner Jim Crane said.

There was one other name that MLB found to be instrumental in the cheating scandal — Alex Cora. He was the Astros bench coach in 2017 and is now the manager of the Boston Red Sox. ESPN reports that he faces a similar MLB penalty when the complete investigation wraps up.

The cheating scandal involved players stealing signs and then beating on a trash can to send a signal. MLB implicated Carlos Beltran as one of the culprits.

Initially, the team used video-replay personnel to decode the signs and then relay the info to the bench. Cora then reportedly had a monitor displaying the center field camera feed into the dugout. Players watched the signs and then beat on the trashcan to signal the batter to know what was coming.

Astros’ owner Jim Crane said that no players will be punished.

The Houston Astros reportedly cheated the entire 2017 season, finally beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The Astros went to the World Series again in 2019, losing to the Washington Nationals, but there was no cheating found in that season.

Over his career as a manager, AJ Hinch had a record of 570-452, starting with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2009-2010, before working with the Houston Astros from 2015-2019. With Houston, Hinch had a record of 481-329 and went 28-22 in the postseason.