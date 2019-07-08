Home Run Derby prize money: How much does the champion make?

The 2019 Home Run Derby will take place Monday evening from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

While the annual Home Run Derby is always a crowd favorite, many fans often wonder what the champion actually wins. How much money does the Home Run Derby winner make?

Total prize money

The total player prize money for the 2019 Home Run Derby will be at the highest it has ever been in league history.

The payouts this year will reach a total of $2.5 million with $1 million going to the winner. You heard right. The winner of the 2019 Home Run Derby will take home a cool million. That is a huge jump compared to years past.

Last season, the 2018 Home Run Derby contest had a total prize pool of $525,000. Bryce Harper was the champion, and he took home $125,000. This year, first prize will net the winner 10-times that amount!

Who is in the Home Run Derby this year?

With news breaking on Sunday evening that Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich had to withdraw from the derby due to an injury, the 2019 Home Run Derby bracket looks a bit different than it did just 24 hours ago.

Oakland’s Matt Chapman will take Yelich’s spot in tonight’s Home Run Derby. Chapman will now be thrust into the No. 1 seed in the bracket and face off against Toronto’s Vlad Guerrero Jr. Who is your pick to take home the $1 million dollar prize?

Here are the matchups!

Left side of bracket

1) Matt Chapman, A’s vs. 8) Vlad Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

4) Alex Bregman, Astros vs. 5) Joc Pederson, Dodgers

Right side of bracket