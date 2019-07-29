Gleyber Torres trade rumors: Yankees star’s status ahead of deadline is ‘off limits’

Is it time to put those Gleyber Torres trade rumors to rest? The New York Yankees have just a few days until the MLB trade deadline arrives.

They have definite needs they’re trying to address in terms of their pitching rotation. Plenty of teams are willing to make a deal, but at a high cost, with young star Gleyber Torres as part of the trade package.

Morosi updates Gleyber Torres trade status

Recent speculation has a Detroit Tigers trade happening in which Torres gets dealt. There were rumors about Marcus Stroman going to New York with Torres part of that deal.

Stroman is now officially a member of the other NY roster, though.

It’s more than clear that teams are looking to get something great in return for helping the Yankees fill a need. However, MLB insider Jon Morosi gave the following update regarding Gleyber Torres’ trade status just days before the deadline.

Teams, trying to take advantage of Yankees’ SP need, have asked for Gleyber Torres. Not shockingly, he seems to be off limits. NYY sees possible trade chips as Garcia (but probably only for Noah), Frazier, Andujar plus others at lower levels. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2019

The “seems to be off limits” is what stands out most, as it all but confirms that the Gleyber Torres trade rumors are just fun speculation.

While plenty of teams would love to add the services of the young All-Star, it just appears to be aiming high at this point.

In his current season, Torres is batting .291 with 105 hits, 20 home runs, and 55 RBIs, per Baseball-Reference. He isn’t eligible for free agency until 2025 and has arbitration eligibility in two years.

It doesn’t appear the Yankees want to let this guy go, and for good reason!

Teams may keep trying their best to land the 20-year-old star from the New York Yankees. It’s no secret that the Yankees want to add a starting pitcher to their rotation. Still, teams may need to lower their expectations for what they’ll get in return for a pitcher.

The MLB trade deadline will officially arrive on July 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time. At that time, there may be players trying on jerseys with new teams, but don’t expect one of them to be Mr. Torres.