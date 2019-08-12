Gleyber Torres home run record video: Yankees Torres sets mark against Baltimore

What can’t Gleyber Torres do? A lot of New York Yankees fans are asking themselves that very question this evening. Torres just seems to get better as the season rolls along and now, he is setting MLB records in the home run category.

Torres owns Baltimore

The New York Yankees secretly have to wish they could play Baltimore at least three times a week. The Yankees have owned the Orioles this season and a big part of why is the red-hot play of Gleyber Torres.

The Yankees’ shortstop has crushed Baltimore pitching all season long, and his hitting display continued on Monday. In the first game of a day-night double-header, Torres finished 1-4 with his only hit being a home run.

In the nightcap, Torres hit two more mammoth home runs and finished the game 3-for-4, giving him three dingers on the day. He also finished with six RBI in Game 2 of the Yankees sweep.

You would have to say that Gleyber Torres had himself a night. In fact, it was a record-setting night!

Gleyber breaks HR record

With the two home runs in Game 2 of Monday night’s double-header, Gleyber Torres set an MLB record with his fifth multi-home run game against Baltimore on the year. That is the most for one player against a single opponent in one season in MLB league history.

Yes, the saying that one player owns a team can be very cliché. However, in this case, Torres really does have the Orioles number.

Gleyber Torres has 26 home runs this season. HALF of them have come against the Orioles 😳 (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/1xtz8voffX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 13, 2019

When Torres came up to bat in the bottom of the 8th inning in tonight’s Game 2 he was intentionally walked – and a lot of the crowd booed the decision. Baltimore veteran announcer Gary Thorne, who was begging the O’s to walk Torres after his first home run, was a bit sarcastic after the free pass came in the 8th.

Just when you thought this couldn’t get any better, the Orioles intentionally walk Gleyber Torres in a five-run game, and Gary Thorne loves it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1F3PC3TTI2 — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) August 13, 2019

Torres now has a total of 26 home runs on the season. 13 of them, exactly half, have come off of Orioles pitchers. A lot of Orioles players and fans alike are probably having sleepless nights when they think about facing Torres and the Yankees.