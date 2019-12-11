Gerrit Cole Yankees deal makes New York the 2020 World Series favorites

Christmas came early for the New York Yankees and their fans as the one player they have had their eyes on since the 2019 season ended is now officially a member of the club.

Welcome to the Big Apple, Gerrit Cole!

Gerrit Cole New York-bound

The New York Yankees made it no secret that they needed to bolster their pitching staff this offseason. So why not go after the best?

That is exactly what the Yankees did as news broke late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning that the Bombers and Gerrit Cole have reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $324 million deal. The new deal was the richest contract in MLB history.

Report: Yankees sign Gerrit Cole to 9-year, $324 million deal, per @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/8SvDXEOkko — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 11, 2019

After the news started to go public, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman couldn’t stop gushing over Cole while speaking to the media.

“You’ve been our white whale,” Brian Cashman said Tuesday about the Yankees’ pursuit of Cole over the years. “[Cole] would fit into anybody’s clubhouse as a player but he clearly would fit in our clubhouse as a person too.”

The deal is in place, but now the pressure will start to build as the Yankees are officially a “World Series or bust” team.

2020 World Series odds favor New York

The New York Yankees are always thinking big. With 27 championships, it comes with the territory.

However, after signing Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are now officially the team to beat next season – and Vegas sportsbooks are already taking in a lot of early action.

Gerrit Cole changing the odds (via Justbet) 2020 World Series Odds (Nov 1, 2019) Astros +400

Dodgers +450

Yankees +600

Red Sox +900

Nats +1000 2020 World Series Odds (Dec 11, 2019) Yankees +450

Dodgers +500

Astros +600

Red Sox +950

Nats +1000 pic.twitter.com/gak1SC7Xyh — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) December 11, 2019

New York’s win total opened on Tuesday at 97.5 for the 2020 season. Just the news of Cole signing with the Yankees sent off a flurry of wagers that made the line move from 97.5 to a league-best 100.5.

Their division odds to win the AL East also improved making the jump from +110 to -105.

The biggest change overall was New York’s odds to win the 2020 World Series. They now sit as the No. 1 team to beat in the Fall Classic at +450, which is a big jump from the +600 odds they held back on November 1.

Christmas is 14 days away, however Yankees fans are counting the days until spring training begins – which is 62 days from now.