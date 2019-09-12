Gary Sanchez hurt: What happened to the Yankees catcher against the Detroit Tigers?

Gary Sanchez is one of the best catchers in the game today. Yankees fans can only imagine how great he could be if he wasn’t injured so much.

Sanchez once again was injured on Thursday night when New York played the Detroit Tigers from Comerica Park in Detroit.

Sanchez joins Yankees walking wounded

Gary Sanchez hasn’t had much luck in 2019 when it comes to staying healthy. While thankfully he hasn’t had major injuries, he has been sidelined twice this season with lower-body injuries. The first was a strained groin, the second, a left calf injury.

Now, for the second time this season, Sanchez has left a game with a groin issue. Sanchez exited tonight’s game in Detroit with left groin tightness before the bottom of the fourth inning.

Gary Sanchez left the game with “groin tightness” after trying to steal a base for some odd reason pic.twitter.com/U5ix7MbNEz — Kyle ⚾️ (@KyleNYY) September 12, 2019

When Sanchez attempted to steal second base in the Yankee half of the third, he was thrown out to end the inning. Sanchez looked fine running back to the dugout and remained in the game. He actually caught the bottom of the third for the Yanks, so fans thought everything was okay.

It wasn’t. In the very next inning, Sanchez was lifted from the game. He was replaced by backup Kyle Higashioka. The extent of Sanchez’ injury has yet to be revealed, but Yankees fans are hoping this injury won’t lead to a stint on the IL.

RT YESNetwork "Gary Sanchez said his groin injury today is similar to his last one. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/7m9bVjGx03" — Pinstripe Road Trip (@YankeeOnTheRoad) September 13, 2019

Sanchez missed 16 games earlier this season with a left groin strain back in late July.

The list is growing

The last thing New York needs heading into the postseason is a growing injury list. Unfortunately, today was not a good one for the Bombers.

Slugger Edwin Encarnacion left the first game of a doubleheader this afternoon with a reported strained left oblique. That’s number one. Number two is J.A. Happ was revealed with having bicep tendinitis following his Game 1 outing.

Now, if Sanchez is on the shelf for a long period of time, this team could be limping into the playoffs. Right now the Yankees look to be cruising towards the AL East title as they hold a 9.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The positive to all this injury news is that New York should clinch the division title within the next week to 10 days, and players should have ample time to heal over the next two weeks before the postseason begins.