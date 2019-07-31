Franmil Reyes contract, trade, and stats: Cleveland Indians land him

Franmil Reyes is a new member of the Cleveland Indians. The former outfielder for the San Diego Padres was one of the pieces of a major trade that landed Trevor Bauer with the Cincinnati Reds.

Yasiel Puig and Logan Allen are also heading to Cleveland, wrapping up a pretty nice haul in the three-team trade.

The Padres became involved because they wanted highly-touted prospect Taylor Trammell from the Reds, while the Indians were looking to unload Bauer in order to improve the offense.

Franmil Reyes contract

The great news for Indians fans is that Reyes is still making what amounts to the minimum wage in baseball. He earns $570,500 for the 2019 MLB season. Reyes has two more years at that rate before becoming arbitration-eligible for the 2022 season.

Franmil Reyes hugs his mom on the day he was called up for his first major league game last year. The #Padres traded him to the #Indians today. pic.twitter.com/lvczf4Wk18 — K.C. Alfred (@KCAlfredPhoto) July 31, 2019

The Franmil Reyes contract basically gives the Cleveland Indians five more years of team control after this season. That’s a big deal, especially as the team looks to address a lot of positions and internal free agents over the next few years.

Franmil Reyes stats

This is the second season for Reyes. He played in 87 games as a rookie, posting a .280 batting average to go along with 16 home runs and 31 RBIs.

This season, Reyes has played in 98 games so far, posting 347 plate-appearances in that time. He has a .253 batting average, .847 OPS, 27 home runs, and 46 RBIs to his credit.

Unfortunately for his stats, Reyes has hit a number of solo home runs, cutting into the RBI totals that he could be posting. It’s possible that those numbers could see an uptick when he takes his spot in a nice offense for the Indians.

The team and its fans will be asking Reyes to perform right away, especially as the Indians race toward the 2019 MLB Playoffs. Succeeding early on could certainly endear him to the fans, especially given the problems that the outfield has had in terms of production this year.